Requiéscat in Pace: Fr. Michael Irwin, FSSP

September 18, 2019

Please pray for the repose of the soul of Fr. Michael Irwin, FSSP, who passed away yesterday evening. Fr. Irwin had been suffering for some time from Parkinson’s Disease.

Fr. Irwin was born on November 23rd, 1937 in Hutchinson, Kansas, and moved to Dallas with his parents and two brothers in 1949. He was ordained a priest for the diocese of Dallas on May 30th, 1964 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, and was thereafter attached to the diocese of Fort Worth, created in 1969. He worked in various parishes in the region and did missionary work in Mexico before joining the Fraternity, only two years old at that point, in 1990. He first served at our seminary in Germany, where he was the spiritual director and confessor for the English and Spanish speaking seminarians.

In July 1991, Fr. Irwin became the first FSSP priest to serve in North America when he was assigned to head up the continent’s first FSSP apostolate in Dallas, Texas. He also led our apostolates in Rapid City, SD, Vienna, OH, Maple Hill, KS and Post Falls, ID.

North American Superior Fr. Michael Stinson offered a Solemn Requiem Mass for Fr. Irwin today at the chapel here at headquarters. His funeral will take place next week in Idaho, and we will post further details when they are available. +

Réquiem ætérnam dona ei, Dómine: et lux perpétua lúceat ei. Requiéscat in pace. Amen.