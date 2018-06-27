New FSSP Apostolate Announced in Providence, RI

With the gracious invitation of Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, we are pleased to announce the entrustment of St. Mary’s Church in Providence to the Fraternity of St. Peter, effective August 1st, 2018.

St. Mary’s is one of the oldest Catholic churches in Rhode Island, the parish being established in 1853 and the current church consecrated in 1869. Designed by Irish-born architect James Murphy to serve the large Irish-immigrant community in the area, the church is a majestic Gothic Revival structure, with the stunning arches typical of the style and beautiful stained glass windows.

The church is easily accessible from eastern Connecticut, southern Massachusetts and the metropolitan Boston area. This will be the second apostolate for the Fraternity in the New England region and we are grateful for the invitation!